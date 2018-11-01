WOW!

We all know Kim Kardashian is a pro when it comes to Halloween costumes. Last year she actually had FOUR outfit changes…

But it looks like the reality star has well and truly outdone herself this time around as she transformed into her idol Pamela Anderson for a spooky party.

Yup, Kim K went full on ’90s as she stepped out in a giant pink feathered hat, a plunging velvet corset which showed off her incredible figure and a pair of sparkly trousers.

Celebrating her little sister Kendall’s birthday party, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star donned a blonde wig and had the former glamour model’s arm tattoo on her bicep.

Kim K took inspiration straight from Pammy’s MTV Video Music Awards 1999 outfit.

She even roped in her best friend Jonathan Cheban to be her Tommy Lee and we reckon it might just be the best couple’s costume of the year.

The Celebs Go Dating star was dressed in a trench coat and knit hat with braids underneath and a fake goaty beard.

But while we’re absolutely loving the star’s get up, it turns out not everyone at the showbiz bash was a fan as Kim later joked that people were having trouble recognising them.

Talking to her Instagram followers, the mum-of-three said: ‘Okay guys, we are Pam Anderson and Tommy Lee, nobody knows who we are here!’

Turning the camera to Jaden Smith, she captioned the clip: ‘Too Young To Know WTF.’

Obviously this wasn’t the only outfit Kanye West’s wife put on for Halloween, as the previous day she showed off her unbelievable bod as a Victoria’s Secret Model.

Opting for a white underwear set and feathered wings for the look, all the Kardashian sisters channelled their inner Angel.

Looking incred, ladies!