The Queen of breaking the internet is back!

She’s the Queen of Instagram with an impressive skill of breaking the internet. All hail Kim Kardashian!

When she’s not wracking up the mega-bucks as one of the most successful women in showbiz, Kimmy is serving up *bags* of wardrobe envy – or even losing her luxe clobber altogether for one of her sizzlin’ naked snaps!

For her most recent public appearance, however, the mother-of-three decided to keep the clobber on – hitting up the Versace New York runway show in a glitzy chain-mail gown made by the iconic fashion house.

The low-cut silver mini-dress is an iconic Versace shape, most notably worn by Naomi Campbell in the 90s – and it’s fair to say Kimmy managed to pull off the famed look!

Teamed with a pair of perspex heels, the 38-year-old pulled her glossy locks up into a half-pony with a sparkly diamante hair tie – sporting a full-face of trademark Kardashian glam.

With the father of her three children, Kanye West, by her side, the married duo put on a united front for the awaiting paps.

It’s so great to see Kimmy in her usual sparkly form, after an undoubtedly difficult week for the mother of North, five, Saint, two, and ten-month-old Chicago.

Just days ago, the family had confirmed the sorry news of their personal photographer suffering critical injuries following a car crash.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Kim shared a message reading: ‘Please pray for my friend @MarcusHyde. Angels are surrounding you. I’m praying so hard for you. Please be ok. Please come back @MarcusHyde.’

The couple then donated the large sum of money to a GoFundMe page that had been set up to help with their friend’s hospital costs – with TMZ reporting that the pair made their donation public in the hopes of bringing more attention to the page.

Sending Kim and co the best during this tricky time.