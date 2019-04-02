Kim Kardashian is certainly not shy when it comes to flaunting her figure and today was no different as she took to Instagram to treat fans to yet another body-baring snap.

Posing up a storm, the 38-year-old selfie queen can be seen sporting a metallic silver body suit, red tinted sunnies and a pair of transparent sandals. What a combo!

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Piers Morgan goes on EPIC rant as he says ‘self-made’ billionaire Kylie Jenner ‘is as dim as a lump of bread’



Popping her hip to accentuate her famous curves and running her hand through her dark tresses, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star confidently shows off to the camera.

Alongside the sultry snap, Kim penned the simple caption: ‘POOSH.COM TOMORROW’ as a nod to sister Kourtney, 39, who is set to launch her very own beauty and lifestyle brand Poosh.

That’s one supportive sis!

Fans of Kim, who is mother-of-three to North, five, Saint, three, and one-year-old Chicago, took to the comment section to admire her toned, tanned physique.

One wrote: ‘Thatttttt bodyyyyyyy pleaseee,’ while another penned: ‘That’s one hot mama.’

But not all of Kim’s followers were quite as complimentary of the pic, with a few decidedly unsure about her out-there attire.

One simply said: ‘Kim this looks terrible,’ with another agreeing: ‘Not a great look sorry.’

Meanwhile another commenter weighed in on Kim’s voluptuous bod, writing: ‘Not a fan today. Your shape looks very disproportioned.’

Despite the barely-there, silver ensemble, Kim shared a slightly more PG moment on the ‘gram this week.

Uploading a super sweet family snapshot, she can be seen posing alongside all three of her cheeky looking children and husband of almost five years, Kanye West, 41.

Captioning the post ‘Morning,’ Kim brought out her signature pout while snapping the adorable selfie.

A few famous pals showed their love in the comments, with model Winnie Harlow fawning over the Kardashian-West kids, writing: ‘Designated baby sitter right here.’

Words by Caitlin Elliott.