Kimberly Stewart: My dad used to leave dog poo under my pillow

Model says Rod went to extreme lengths to make her clean up

Kimberly Stewart has revealed that her dad Rod once put dog poo under her pillow in a bid to make her clean up after her pets.

The model says her strict father would collect the pup’s faeces and hide it in her bed as a reminder to take responsibility for her animals.

‘When I got a dog, I had to clean up after it,’ Kimberley explains.

‘If I didn’t then Dad would scoop up its poop in a napkin and put it under my pillow to teach me a lesson.

‘And if I ever left dirty dishes around the house, he’d leave them on my bed under the duvet.’

But while it may seem like extreme lengths to go to, the 28-year-old respects her dad for teaching her manners and says she’s proud of who she’s become.

‘I’m tough now. I expect people to be clean, super-tidy and totally respectful, and that’s a good thing.’

Alison Adey