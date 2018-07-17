Times like this call for your best pals, eh Cheryl?!

Even for the best of us, breakups aren’t easy.

So we’d be forgiven in thinking someone as effortlessly gorgeous and successful as Cheryl might have an easier ride of things.

However, according to her best pal Kimberley Walsh, even Chezza has her bad days – and has been finding her split from Liam Payne just as tricky as any ‘gal would.

Even though, you know, she is *the* Cheryl.

Speaking of Cheryl’s personal life during her appearance on the Loose Women panel, former Girls Aloud bandmate and longterm best gal-pal Kimberley revealed that Cheryl has been finding it ‘tough’.

The 36-year-old explains, ‘It’s obviously tough, but she’s doing really well. We’ve both got young boys the same age. We get together all the time’.

Kimberley, who is mother to baby Bobby, then revealed that she’d recently set a play date with Cheryl’s one-year-old son Bear to check up on the pair.

Kimberley explains, ‘I was there last week, we had a barbecue, and just seeing the kids playing together and this new phase in our live, it’s just so lovely’.

Cheryl’s other best pal, fellow former Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts, had also said very similar things during her recent trip to Loose Women.

Nicola had shared that her beloved pal was ‘on the mend’- adding ‘There’s been a couple of articles saying, ‘Why can’t she hold a man down?’ and things like that, and it’s just like – why can’t a man hold her down, you know?’.

Girl power all the way, Nicola!

Both Cheryl and Liam had announced the end of their relationship of two years in matching Twitter statements – which they shared at the start of this month.

The statement reads, ‘We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways’ before asking fans to respect the privacy of their son Bear during the difficult time.

Well, you know what they say. Friends really are forever…