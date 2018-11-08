I’m A Celebrity 2018: Kiosk Keith booted out of the jungle after being for ‘sacked for inappropriate behaviour’

Strewth!

We’re just over a week away from the start of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and it seems that the drama is already unfolding, despite the fact that celebs have yet to be choppered into the Australian outback.

According to reports Kiosk Keith – real name Raymond Grant – won’t be making an appearance Down Under for the latest series of the hit reality show after allegedly being dismissed in January for turning up on set drunk and for having ‘behaved inappropriately towards a female member of the team who’s half his age’.

Speaking to The Sun Online, a source revealed: ‘Ray won’t be going back as Kiosk Keith. He hasn’t spoken to anyone at ITV and they haven’t been in touch. It won’t be the same without him.’

‘There’s been no talk of him being a labourer on the show again. We’ve told him he’s too old for it now.’

The show insider continued: ‘Ray needs to move on.’

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: I’m A Celebrity 2018: See the incredible rumoured line up!

Over on the Kiosk Keith Twitter account, a statement made earlier this month confirmed that there would be no more activity on the account. It read: ‘OK just read up that i’m no longer on the show for reasons i won’t say, you can find out yourself ffs. this account will no longer be used so enjoy this last tweet of mine.’

And rather than being outraged by the rumours surrounding his departure, fans just seemed sad that Kiosk Keith will no longer be returning acting as show shopkeeper and that he won’t be at the helm of the Dingo Dollar Challenge.

One wrote: ‘I’m a Celeb won’t be the same without Ant or Kiosk Keith’

Another added: ‘So not only is Ant absent from @imacelebrity but also kiosk Keith is now missing.. won’t get a better dingo dollar man than him.. Prove me wrong @ ITV # hilariouskeith # silentking’

Raymond – who started out as a set builder for the show in 2002 before being eyed up for his starring role on the show – is said to have been paid AUS$25,000 (£14,000) to work on both I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and the German version, which is also filmed in the same location.

Kiosk Keith is the second star absent from the forthcoming series. Viewers are already smarting from the temporary departure of Ant McPartlin from the presenting line up as the star takes some much needed time out following his earlier spell in rehab for addiction to pain killer tramadol and his current divorce proceedings with wife Lisa Armstrong.