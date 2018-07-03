The former Love Island star calls out Muggy Megan

It’s fair to say Love Island‘s Megan Barton Hanson isn’t very liked by the British public, having broken up solid couple Wes Nelson and Laura Anderson only to get with another two men a couple of days later in Casa Amor.

And now, Olivia Attwood from last year’s series has had her say on the blonde bombshell – and, in true Liv style, she doesn’t mince her words.

Writing in her new! magazine column, she said: ‘Megan’s callousness towards Laura was shocking. Being a stripper, she obviously knows she can manipulate men.’

Liv’s comments come after she tweeted: ‘Megan has never had girl mates… absolute shocker.. wonder why hun.’

And she’s now defended herself, after her followers claimed she behaved just as badly during her time in the villa – explaining how she never hurt another girl on her way to finding love.

She said: ‘I was savage but I never, ever f**ked with the girls. I definitely gave Mike [Thalassitis] and Chris [Hughes] the runaround, but girl code is everything to me and I wouldn’t have gone near them if they were into the other Islanders.’

Love Island 2018 seriously delivered on the drama during Monday night’s recoupling, which saw the islanders decide whether to pair up with a newbie or stick with their former partner.

Fortunately to lighten the tone there were also some moments of humour, particularly when viewers spotted Laura’s reaction to the sight of Wes awkwardly walking back into the villa alone.

Watching Megan chose someone other than Wes seemed to please Laura, 29, following his brutal dumping of her and fans couldn’t help but notice that she SMIRKED when it all unfolded.

‘What about Laura’s face when Wes walked in on his own and got completely mugged by Megan. we know she was pissing herself laughing in her head,’ one viewer tweeted, whilst another wrote: ‘I cannot wait for Laura’s facial expressions to be turned into gifs. #smirksandgiggles #loveisland’