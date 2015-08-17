Kourtney Kardashian is Kris Jenner’s ‘hero’ as she talks about her split with Scott Disick

Momager of the world’s most famous family opens up about Kourtney Kardashian’s split with Scott Disick



Another week means another batch of Kardashian news, and this one concerns momager herself, Kris Jenner.

It’s been a busy ol’ time in the world of the Kardashians recently, and 59-year-old momager of the rowdy bunch, Kris Jenner, has spoken out about a certain big change in their reality-TV universe of late. The split between her daughter Kourtney Kardashian and partner of nearly 10 years, Scott Disick.

Speaking to Haute Living New York magazine Kris says that Kourtney will ‘always put her children first and is accepting, loving, and dedicated to her family – she doesn’t get easily ruffled.’

Not only is mum Kris in awe of how the 36-year-old has dealt with the split along with her three kids, Mason, 5, Penelope, 3, and Reign, 7, but she’s kind of a poster gal that Kris is looking up to right now.

‘She’s kind of my hero right now.’

‘The situation has made me realize how strong she is.’

But Kourtney isn’t the only daughter that Kris is proud of, continuing in her interview that when she say 18-year-old daughter Kendall walk in one of Chanel’s couture shows in Paris, she thought to herself: ‘life doesn’t get better than this! I was so proud of her – my heart swelled.’

Yeah, she ain’t a bad model is she that Kendall?

‘I just pinch myself because I feel completely blessed at all we have accomplished…It makes me so happy. When my kids are happy, I am happy. ’

And despite all the big changes that’s happened in her own personal life, with ex-husband formerly known as Bruce Jenner, introducing Caitlyn Jenner to the world, she wishes her all the best.

‘My wish for Caitlyn is that she finds her joy.’

‘I just want everyone that I love in my family and in my life to be happy.’

Aw, they’re just one, big – really famous and bootylicious – family guys!

Amy Lo