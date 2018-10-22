Katie Price ‘spends £1k’ on a puppy to ‘take her mind off’ bankruptcy woes

Katie has a new furry companion

With the details of Katie Price‘s personal life currently unraveling within the media, the mother-of-five appears to have found solace in a new furry companion.

After 40-year-old Katie admitted herself into rehab last month, determined to battle her struggles with PTSD once and for all, she found herself in the center of multiple media dramas.

More: Peter Andre ‘begs ex Katie Price’ to get help for the sake of kids Princess and Junior

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

At the time of Katie’s admission into The Priory, reports alluded to financial trouble outside of her personal problems.

The mother of Harvey, 16, Junior, 13, Princess, 11, five-year-old Jett and four-year-old Bunny, is reportedly verging on bankruptcy – receiving visits from debt collectors ‘every week’ due to her outstanding debts .

Next week, it’s understood Katie will have a court hearing for her financial crisis.

Albeit the sticky situation, and with her bankruptcy hearing a week away, the former glamour model reportedly forked out £1,000 for a new pup to ‘take her mind off her ongoing woes’.

Following the upsetting death of her last dog, Queenie, who was sadly run over in February, sources claim Katie welcomed a new German Shepherd puppy into her family over the weekend.

A source shared with The Sun: ‘Katie’s last German Shepherd was run over and killed by a takeaway driver and recently it’s been weighing heavy on her mind.

‘She sold off loads of her animals but she thinks a dog would help take her mind off everything going on in her life right now.’

The source then added the puppy is a welcome addition to Pricey’s hectic life.

‘She’s not got that kind of money to spend but everyone is supporting her as a puppy would keep her busy and stop her going out partying,’ they explained.

Announcing the tragic news of her dogs death earlier in the year, Katie shared a message on Instagram.

It read: ‘I’m absolutely Devastated heartbroken my faithful loving family dogs life Queenie has been shortened as she was killed by a heartless delivery driver who ran into our dog.’