But where was KP?

Kris Boyson is in court today to answer a charge of threatening a police officer following girlfriend Katie Price’s arrest last year.

The 30-year-old kept his head down as he arrived at Medway Magistrates Court this morning, where he is accused of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour against a police officer.

Kris, who has just returned from a luxury break in Thailand with Katie, swapped his shorts for a black polo-neck, dark trousers and a smart blazer.

He held his phone in his hand and what appeared to be a small studded clutch bag under his arm.

Kris was arrested two days after he and Katie were found inside her pink Range Rover, which crashed in a bush following a boozy night out in south London in October.

Katie was cleared of drink-driving in February after police found her slumped in the back seat drunk, but found guilty of being drunk in charge of her motor vehicle and given a fine and driving ban.

Kris appeared at a police station in Gravesend, Kent, two days later where he is alleged to have threatened an officer.

The charge against him claims that on October 11 he used ‘threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause [the police officer] to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against him’.

Or ‘to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by him whereby that person was likely to believe that such violence would be used, or it was likely that such violence would be provoked’.

Katie and Kris touched down in the UK last night after a relaxing break in Koh Samui.

She did not appear to be with him in court today, where the case against him will be heard.