The fitness instructor wasn't impressed with his mate

Katie Price‘s ex Kris Boyson was left very unimpressed when his close pal Rykard Jenkins played a cruel prank on him to remind him of his former girlfriend.

Rykard took to his Instagram stories to share a video of a packet of sweets with ‘Katie’s’ written across it with a picture of a unicorn.

He told followers: ‘Right, so I’ve just bought these for Kris Boyson, these lovely little sweets with a little horse and a very girly name on it.

‘I wonder what he thinks when I give them to him.’

He then passed the packet to Kris, who initially seemed pleased to be handed the sweets, but when he realised what was written on them, appeared mortified.

After calling Rykard a ‘d***head’, he held the packet up and threw it across the room.

It comes after Real Housewives of Cheshire star Dawn responded to claims that her daughter Taylor is dating Kris.

According to a report published by The Sun, Kris and Taylor had been dating after being introduced by Rykard.

A source revealed: ‘Kris met Taylor during a night out in Manchester and has been besotted by her ever since.’

However, her mum Dawn wrote on Twitter: ‘Taylor is very single as I said before and has been for some time she isn’t dating anyone.’

But Dawn did reveal that Kris is a family friend.

When a fan asked: ‘Did he have Sunday dinner tho?’ she replied: ‘Yes along with all my other friends and family that doesn’t mean he’s seeing my daughter he’s just a friend of ours and nothing else.

Meanwhile, Kris’ ex Katie is currently in rehab to work on her PTSD following her wild partying.