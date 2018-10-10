He's even in the same clothes as last night!

It’s being reported that in the early hours of this morning, Katie Price was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after attending the 30th birthday party of former fling Kris Boyson.

The mum-of-five is believed to have been traveling home in the early hours of this morning following the party when she crashed her trademark pink Range Rover into a bush, reports The Sun.

More: Katie Price ARRESTED on suspicion of drink-driving ‘after crashing into a bush’

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Following the arrest, police issued a statement which read: ‘A 40-year-old woman who was inside the car was arrested on suspicion of drink driving. She was taken to a south London police station where she remains.’

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson also confirmed that the individual in question is still in custody following the fallout of the incident.

Following the explosive claims of Katie’s trouble, birthday boy Kris has now been spotted visiting the police station believed to be holding Katie…

In images obtained by the Mail Online, Kris is seen leaving the station looking visibly stressed as he holds a black folder up to shield his face from the awaiting paparazzi.

In fact, it even looks like Kris didn’t have time to change his clothes ahead of the drama…

Having taken to his Instagram story last night in the exact same outfit, Kris appeared at the station in the same jeans and black jumper emblazoned with a colourful tiger.

Sharing a video last night with his followers, the birthday boy revealed his outfit as he partied at The Meze Restaurant in Bexleyheath prior to Katie’s arrest.

Katie and Kris confirmed they’d parted ways at the start of last month, ahead of Katie’s new romance with 25-year-old Alex Adderson.

Whilst the duo remained tight lipped as to the reasons behind their decision to call it quits, Kris had shared an illusive message onto social media revealing that they ‘both want different things’.