Are the former flames shacking up?!

Despite their recent split, Kris Boyson has now sparked rumours that things are back on with Katie Price – and fans are speculating they’re moving in together!

The couple announced they’d parted ways in September of this year, with 30-year-old Kris explaining things simply weren’t meant to be.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Katie Price admits she’s ‘back’ with emotional post following rehab stint: ‘This is now my time’

Confirming the decision on Instagram, he claimed the split was due to ‘wanting different things’ to 40-year-old KP.

However, the pair have since been linked in multiple reports – with insiders often claiming the high possibility of reconciliation.

Kris has now furthered this speculation after sharing a cryptic snap on Instagram yesterday.

Taking to social media, Katie’s former flame shared a picture of himself getting handy with a hammer.

As the personal trainer got to work putting up bunk beds, Kris prompted speculation he may have some little ones under his roof soon – with followers questioning if Katie and her brood of five are moving in.

‘Looks like I’m good in the bedroom,’ he captioned the shot.

‘That’s for when Katie and her kids move in,‘ one fan commented.

‘Katie’s kids bunks?‘ another asked.

Defending the personal trainer, one user shared: ‘If he is doing this for her, then good for him. He sees she’s in trouble and is helping out anyway he can.’

Opting not to comment on the reconciliation rumours, KP instead shared that she’d been reunited with Junior, 13, and Princess, 11.

The duo, understood to have been residing with their dad Peter Andre during Katie’s 28-day stay in rehab, cuddled up to their mum for the sweet snap.

‘Time is precious… mini me and J today x,’ she said.

Fans were quick to share their well-wishes for the mother-of-five.

‘Wishing you love and time to heal,’ said one. ‘Hope your ok Katie. Stay strong & focus through,‘ another added.