Kris Jenner files for divorce from Bruce Jenner: 5 reasons they couldn’t make it work

Kris Jenner has cited 'irreconcilable differences' with Bruce Jenner as she finally submits divorce documents to court

Kris Jenner has finally filed for divorce



from Bruce Jenner after having been separated for a lengthy 15 months.

The 58-year-old made their split – which



was announced last October – official on Monday when she submitted documents



citing ‘irreconcilable differences’ and asked for joint custody of their 17-year-old



daughter Kylie Jenner.

Kardashian matriarch Kris has been living



apart from Bruce – who is also dad to 18-year-old Fashion Week stunner Kendall



Jenner – for more than a year now, a massive tell-tale sign being him moving



into a Malibu pad when Kim Kardashian and Kanye West joined their Calabasas



household when she was pregnant with daughter North.

The wealthy couple reportedly had no prenup and will be splitting their property down the middle – all seems rather amicable, right?

But what took them so long to decide they



were really breaking up for good? We take a look at what could have been the final nail



in the coffin…

1) Bruce’s changing face

Decades ago the former Olympian athlete



became the talk of the showbiz world when he started having cosmetic surgery



procedures done and alarm went off for fans recently when gossip forums



suggested he was being operated on so he could resemble a woman! He has been frank about having a nose job and a couple of face lifts to deal with his insecurities.

Bruce says he has been going under the



knife more recently to correct sun damage to his skin, but with his flowing highlighted locks and ever-evolving feminine features, the gender issue just won’t die



down.

In the past he has reportedly had his Adam’s apple shaved down – which is supposed to be a common precurser to gender reassignment surgery – and earlier this month was caught wearing what appeared to be Spanx under his clothing.

Kris undoubtedly knows how to spin a potentially embarrassing



situation into a money-making scheme (like she did with Kim’s sex tape and a



cringe-worthy bladder leakage problem which led to her landing a feminine pad deal), we can’t see her being too happy about



entertaining this one with her PR skills.

2) Kris Jenner’s obsession with being a Kardashian

Bruce isn’t the only one who wants to cling



onto youth. His estranged wife has made no secret of the fact she has firstly



considered switching back to her late ex-husband Robert Kardashian’s surname,



and secondly wants to be a part of Kim, Khloé and Kourtney’s kool sibling gang!

The momager is known for constantly trying



to win attention with her business-savvy kids and their millions of admirers by



donning dresses just a daring as them and annoying her star clients by putting



her celeb schmoozing before their needs at times. Bruce hardly attends



Hollywood bashes with his family and has seemingly had enough of fame. Did he



feel like he couldn’t Keep Up with Kris’ spotlight-seeking ways?

3) Kris’ younger men

After 23 years of marriage, it’s apparent Kris



and Bruce have lost that romantic spark and although she’s hardly affectionate with



her hubby, Kris can regularly be seen flirting away with her daughters’ younger



friends, boyfriends and husbands.

So it’s not a shock to hear Kris may have



dived back into the dating market already.

She has been linked with American The



Bachelor star Ben Flajnik, 25, and in previews for forthcoming episodes of



Kourtney and Khloé Take The Hamptons, she gets caught in bed with a chef.

4) Bruce and Kris disagreed on parenting

Kris Jenner has asked for full custody of their



youngest child Kylie but Bruce may have a thing or two to say about that. The



protective dad wasn’t best pleased when Kendall went topless for her modeling



career and despite Khloe and Kylie trying to convince him everyone does it at



that level in their fashion career, in their reality show he is constantly



giving Kris a piece of his mind when it comes to how to raise their kids well in



the spotlight.

Only time and various publicity deals will



tell whether Kris’ ‘soft’ touch and Bruce’s strict dad approaches caused the clash,



but we have a feeling we’ll definitely be hearing about it one way or another.

5) Bruce’s Jenner family

Kris and Bruce have only recently



introduced his older children as far as filming their E! programme Keeping Up With The Kardashians goes but it’s



obvious various issues still lurk below the surface.

The family fell out when Kris refused to



put her golden manager touch on step-son Brandon’s music career with his wife



Leah and again as Kris left ex The Hills heartthrob Brody Jenner out of a family



holiday. The decision not to pay for him to join them on an exotic break came



as part of a long feud rooted in Brody not being able to forgive Kris for



ruining his relationship with Bruce. Now he’s said to be ‘thrilled’ about the split.

The Hollywood party boy thinks that Kris



should have tried harder to get Bruce to be a good dad to his older four kids in



the past while he was playing Dad of the Year with Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and



Rob. Has Bruce chosen his boys over team Kardashian?