Kris Jenner files for divorce from Bruce Jenner: 5 reasons they couldn’t make it work

Kris Jenner has cited 'irreconcilable differences' with Bruce Jenner as she finally submits divorce documents to court
Kris Jenner has finally filed for divorce
from Bruce Jenner after having been separated for a lengthy 15 months.
The 58-year-old made their split – which
was announced last October – official on Monday when she submitted documents
citing ‘irreconcilable differences’ and asked for joint custody of their 17-year-old
daughter Kylie Jenner.
Kardashian matriarch Kris has been living
apart from Bruce – who is also dad to 18-year-old Fashion Week stunner Kendall
Jenner – for more than a year now, a massive tell-tale sign being him moving
into a Malibu pad when Kim Kardashian and Kanye West joined their Calabasas
household when she was pregnant with daughter North.
The wealthy couple reportedly had no prenup and will be splitting their property down the middle – all seems rather amicable, right?
But what took them so long to decide they
were really breaking up for good? We take a look at what could have been the final nail
in the coffin…
1) Bruce’s changing face
Decades ago the former Olympian athlete
became the talk of the showbiz world when he started having cosmetic surgery
procedures done and alarm went off for fans recently when gossip forums
suggested he was being operated on so he could resemble a woman! He has been frank about having a nose job and a couple of face lifts to deal with his insecurities.
Bruce says he has been going under the
knife more recently to correct sun damage to his skin, but with his flowing highlighted locks and ever-evolving feminine features, the gender issue just won’t die
down.
In the past he has reportedly had his Adam’s apple shaved down – which is supposed to be a common precurser to gender reassignment surgery – and earlier this month was caught wearing what appeared to be Spanx under his clothing.
Kris undoubtedly knows how to spin a potentially embarrassing
situation into a money-making scheme (like she did with Kim’s sex tape and a
cringe-worthy bladder leakage problem which led to her landing a feminine pad deal), we can’t see her being too happy about
entertaining this one with her PR skills.
2) Kris Jenner’s obsession with being a Kardashian
Bruce isn’t the only one who wants to cling
onto youth. His estranged wife has made no secret of the fact she has firstly
considered switching back to her late ex-husband Robert Kardashian’s surname,
and secondly wants to be a part of Kim, Khloé and Kourtney’s kool sibling gang!
The momager is known for constantly trying
to win attention with her business-savvy kids and their millions of admirers by
donning dresses just a daring as them and annoying her star clients by putting
her celeb schmoozing before their needs at times. Bruce hardly attends
Hollywood bashes with his family and has seemingly had enough of fame. Did he
feel like he couldn’t Keep Up with Kris’ spotlight-seeking ways?
3) Kris’ younger men
After 23 years of marriage, it’s apparent Kris
and Bruce have lost that romantic spark and although she’s hardly affectionate with
her hubby, Kris can regularly be seen flirting away with her daughters’ younger
friends, boyfriends and husbands.
So it’s not a shock to hear Kris may have
dived back into the dating market already.
She has been linked with American The
Bachelor star Ben Flajnik, 25, and in previews for forthcoming episodes of
Kourtney and Khloé Take The Hamptons, she gets caught in bed with a chef.
4) Bruce and Kris disagreed on parenting
Kris Jenner has asked for full custody of their
youngest child Kylie but Bruce may have a thing or two to say about that. The
protective dad wasn’t best pleased when Kendall went topless for her modeling
career and despite Khloe and Kylie trying to convince him everyone does it at
that level in their fashion career, in their reality show he is constantly
giving Kris a piece of his mind when it comes to how to raise their kids well in
the spotlight.
Only time and various publicity deals will
tell whether Kris’ ‘soft’ touch and Bruce’s strict dad approaches caused the clash,
but we have a feeling we’ll definitely be hearing about it one way or another.
5) Bruce’s Jenner family
Kris and Bruce have only recently
introduced his older children as far as filming their E! programme Keeping Up With The Kardashians goes but it’s
obvious various issues still lurk below the surface.
The family fell out when Kris refused to
put her golden manager touch on step-son Brandon’s music career with his wife
Leah and again as Kris left ex The Hills heartthrob Brody Jenner out of a family
holiday. The decision not to pay for him to join them on an exotic break came
as part of a long feud rooted in Brody not being able to forgive Kris for
ruining his relationship with Bruce. Now he’s said to be ‘thrilled’ about the split.
The Hollywood party boy thinks that Kris
should have tried harder to get Bruce to be a good dad to his older four kids in
the past while he was playing Dad of the Year with Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and
Rob. Has Bruce chosen his boys over team Kardashian?