Kristen Stewart: Twitter f*cks me over every day

Twilight star rants about social networking site

Kristen Stewart is not a fan of Twitter, and she’s not afraid to say so.

‘Twitter f*cks me over every day of my life,’ claims Kristen.

‘Because people go, “I’m sitting next to Kristen Stewart right now” and then [loads of people] show up.

‘I see people on their phones and…it’s like “Get off your f*cking phone and get a life!”

‘I get so mad.’

The Twilight star, 20, who recently picked up the MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss with Robert Pattinson, hates the intrusion into her privacy.

‘It’s like you’re trampling on someone’s life without any regard,’ she tells Flaunt magazine.

‘It’s rampant, anyone can do it now.

‘Buy a camera and you’re a paparazzi; get a Twitter account and you’re an informant.

‘It’s so annoying.’

Kate Lucey