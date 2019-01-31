Poor Kylie…

Kylie Minogue was forced to call police on a man who refused to leave her home earlier this month.

The pop princess was reportedly terrorised by the unknown man in a ‘sustained campaign’ of harassment outside her west London home in Kensington.

The Metropolitan police confirmed that they were called to her residence on January 23 after receiving a complaint from a female resident.

Police later issued the man with a formal harassment warning, however he was not arrested.

Neighbours of the superstar revealed that they had previously warned her about the alleged stalker, said to be in his 40s, and confirmed Kylie was left ‘very shaken’ following the incident.

Another neighbour claimed that the man appeared to have launched a ‘sustained campaign’ against her.

He told The Sun: ‘It came to a head when the man repeatedly pressed the intercom button to her home for hours on end last week and refused to leave.’

‘Kylie was quite upset and called in police. They spoke to Kylie, and also the suspect in the street for quite a while.’

Another resident added that a ‘weirdo guy was lurking around’ and asking neighbours where Kylie lived.

‘I don’t think anybody alerted the police,’ the female resident said. ‘But we gave her a heads-up because it wasn’t normal behaviour.’

Kylie has refused to comment on the ordeal but a source close to her told the newspaper: ‘Obviously she was very shaken by what has happened, as anyone would be, but she has taken the sensible steps.

‘She has always had security arrangements and people who she trusts nearby especially for when she goes out, but she will of course be looking at other options.’

A Scotland Yard spokeswoman said: ‘Both parties were spoken to and the matter was dealt with by the man being issued with a first instance harassment warning.’