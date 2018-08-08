From pop star to soap star. Look at Kym Marsh’s amazing transformation!

She gets better with age

She’s better known as a soap star these days, but Kym Marsh first arrived on the scene as one fifth of the new manufactured group ‘Hear’ Say after competing in the original singing competition show, Popstars.

The 42-year-old singer turned actress has been in the limelight for over 20 years now and it doesn’t look like she’s going anywhere soon. She’s been a regular face on Coronation Street playing fiesty Michelle Connor for 12 years and still wows the paparazzi on the red carpet.

It’s not all been plain sailing for her though. With two failed marriages under her belt to actors Jack Ryder and Jamie Lomas, and the tragic loss of her son Archie Jay Lomas, she’s suffered a lot of heartache in the public eye but still manages to come out on top.

Kym has been nominated over 30 times for her acting skills and won numerous times. Her children David Ryan Cunliffe, 25, Emilie Mae Cunliffe, 21, and seven-year-old Polly Lomas must be super proud of her.

So let’s take a look back at her amazing transformation from cute pop star to absolute mega babe actress!

Words by Leanne Carr.