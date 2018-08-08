From pop star to soap star. Look at Kym Marsh’s amazing transformation!

She gets better with age
She’s better known as a soap star these days, but Kym Marsh first arrived on the scene as one fifth of the new manufactured group ‘Hear’ Say after competing in the original singing competition show, Popstars.
The 42-year-old singer turned actress has been in the limelight for over 20 years now and it doesn’t look like she’s going anywhere soon. She’s been a regular face on Coronation Street playing fiesty Michelle Connor for 12 years and still wows the paparazzi on the red carpet.
It’s not all been plain sailing for her though. With two failed marriages under her belt to actors Jack Ryder and Jamie Lomas, and the tragic loss of her son Archie Jay Lomas, she’s suffered a lot of heartache in the public eye but still manages to come out on top.
Kym has been nominated over 30 times for her acting skills and won numerous times. Her children David Ryan Cunliffe, 25, Emilie Mae Cunliffe, 21, and seven-year-old Polly Lomas must be super proud of her.
So let’s take a look back at her amazing transformation from cute pop star to absolute mega babe actress!
Words by Leanne Carr.
Kym Marsh 1991
Before she was famous Kym appeared on ITV This Morning. We love the retro cardi Kym!
Credit: ITV/REX/Shutterstock
Kym Marsh 2000
Kym became famous when she appeared on ‘Popstars’ and became a member of the group ‘Hear’ say.’
Credit: ITV/REX/Shutterstock
Kym Marsh 2001
She looks like the ultimate pop star in this leather get up during a performance at The Royal Variety show.
Credit: Ken McKay/REX/Shutterstock
Kym Marsh 2003
Kym looks lovingly at her new tattoo. The Arabic symbols are to honour her children. Awwwww.
Credit: REX/Shutterstock
Kym Marsh 2003
Hmmm we’re not too sure about this look for the Brit Awards. Did she get inspiration from a circus tent?
Credit: NILS JORGENSEN/REX/Shutterstock
Kym Marsh 2003
Looking fresh faced and super healthy. Kym is a great role model for young girls.
Credit: JASON MITCHELL/REX/Shutterstock
Kym Marsh 2004
She tried her hand at musical theatre- playing Anette in Saturday Night Fever- at the Apollo Theatre. Unfortunately it didn’t get the best reviews.
Credit: Ray Tang/REX/Shutterstock
Kym Marsh 2006
Next on the career list was acting. She turned up on the cobbles in Coronation Street playing Michelle Connor and still hasn’t left!
Credit: ITV/REX/Shutterstock
Kym Marsh 2008
She looks incredible in this skin-tight cat suit for her fancy dress 32nd birthday party.
Credit: Mark Campbell/REX/Shutterstock
Kym Marsh 2009
People were green with envy when she walked the red carpet for the British Soap Awards.
Credit: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Kym Marsh 2010
Opening up about her past on Piers Morgan’s life stories.
Credit: ITV/REX/Shutterstock
Kym Marsh 2012
She can still pull off the skin tight leather look. We are loving the rock chick hair style!
Credit: Can Nguyen/REX/Shutterstock
Kym Marsh 2013
Another new hairstyle and another daring dress.
Credit: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Kym Marsh 2007
She proved she’s not just a one trick pony when she won ‘Best Newcomer’ at the British Soap Awards.
Credit: Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock
Kym Marsh 2015
Looking laid back in between takes. Let’s hope the wind didn’t ruin her hair!
Credit: MCPIX/REX/Shutterstock
Kym Marsh 2016
Kym looks happy and relaxed presenting on Loose Women.
Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock
Kym Marsh 2016
Kym clearly loves to dress up and there no better time to do it than at Pride.
Credit: MCPIX/REX/Shutterstock
Kym Marsh 2016
O, M, G!
Credit: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Kym Marsh 2017
Paying her respects to the victims of the Manchester Arena terrorist attack.
Credit: Bruce Adams/ANL/REX/Shutterstock
Kym Marsh 2014
We hope that’s faux fur Kym!
Credit: MCPIX/REX/Shutterstock
Kym Marsh 2018
Kym sadly lost her son, Archie, nine years ago but she intends to keep his memory alive and speaks openly about it during an interview with Lorraine.
Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock