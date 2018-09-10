Kym Marsh hits out at Loose Women over SHOCK Coleen Nolan and Kim Woodburn row

Eeek! Kym has defended Coleen following major backlash

Loose Women hit the headlines earlier this month after panellist Coleen Nolan and guest Kim Woodburn came to blows in a fiery exchange.

And now Kym Marsh has had her say on the controversial row, saying it was a ‘silly idea’ to make the Celebrity Big Brother enemies come face-to-face live on air.

Speaking about the incident – which saw Kim storm off set after accusing Coleen of ‘bullying’ – the Coronation Street actress said: ‘I do think it’s unfair that people are pin-pointing Coleen specifically.

‘Kim had been invited on the show to see if they could end their feud, which started when they were on Celebrity Big Brother together last year.

‘I love Loose Women but I think they should’ve just had their chat privately. It was silly – they weren’t going to kiss and make up.’

The 42-year-old then revealed Kim knew what she was getting herself into when she signed up to appear on the daytime telly show.

She continued in her OK! magazine column: ‘If I were her, I wouldn’t have agreed in the first place to go on a live TV show with the person I’d had an argument with, her sister and her daily work colleagues!

‘She clearly felt very upset but she set herself up for a fall.’

This comes after 53-year-old Coleen announced she’s taking an immediate hiatus from Loose Women and her solo tour following the backlash from her run-in with the How Clean Is Your House star.

In an official statement, the telly star revealed she had faced a torrent of abuse from viewers and had been forced to take some time away from the spotlight.

‘Following the constant online bullying, trolling and misrepresentation of her words and reactions, it is with sad regret that Coleen is taking an immediate hiatus from all her current commitments including Loose Women and postponing her Never Too late solo concert tour’, the statement on Twitter read.

‘Coleen is devastated to let her supporters and fans down, but is currently not strong enough to withstand this constant unfounded online abuse, so she will be taking time out and spending it with her children and family where she feels loved and respected.’

Coleen also broke down on This Morning last week as she opened up about the trolling she’s received in the aftermath of the TV clash.

Bursting into tears, she said: ‘It was never meant to be like that, I genuinely thought she was coming to make amends, that is what I was told and it didn’t go that way from the moment she came out.’

Meanwhile, CBB star Kim, 76, has also spoken out saying she felt blindsided by the confrontation as she was told by producers that it was Coleen who wanted to resolve their differences.

