Gaga definitely stole the limelight last night

As she continues to promote her new film A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga has stepped out in another AH-MAZING outfit.

Not one to keep things low key, the 33-year-old hit the red carpet in central London wearing a ball gown which can only be described as some kind of Shakespearean throwback.

The incredible dress – which was designed by Alexander McQueen – featured a gold corseted bodice with a cut-out around her chest, huge ruffled sleeves and floor-length skirt.

Gaga finished the outrageous look with an extravagant collar which framed her simple tied-back hair-do and understated make up.

Pretty incredible, right? Making the most of her moment in the spotlight, the popstar strutted her stuff in the white gown alongside co-star Bradley Cooper, who also directed the movie.

Ahead of it’s release on October 5th, the pair’s first film together has already created huge attention and has even been tipped for an Oscar.

A Star is Born is the third remake of the original 1937 film and follows the story of two singer-songwriters who fall in love while also struggling with their own personal battles.

And Lady Gaga has been praising 43-year-old Bradley as she gushed she’d made a ‘friend for life’ during filming.

‘Bradley is a friend for life. Incredible human being. Not only did I make a great friend from this film, but I got to witness such a masterful artist’, she told Mail Online.

‘He is so incredible. He’s a renaissance man. He directs, writes. He wrote songs for this film, sang live, directed, starred.’

Despite making his fame as an actor, it looks like Bradley has also been hiding a secret singing talent, as Gaga added: ‘I’m telling you, right after we ate, he asked if we could sing together and he wanted to do a song called Midnight Special and I sat down to play at the piano and he started singing.

‘I said, “Oh my God, Bradley, can you sing!” That’s an incredible voice.’

OKAY, is it October 5th yet?