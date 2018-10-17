What a sparkler!

Just when you thought life couldn’t get any sweeter for Lady Gaga, she goes and gets engaged. Oh, and just FYI – she’s got a pretty decent sparkler on her finger to prove it…

Lady Gaga, who is currently raking in all the accolades for her movie role in A Star Is Born alongside Bradley Cooper, left fans gobsmacked after confirming her engagement to Christian Carino, 49. More: ‘I’m in severe pain’: Lady Gaga hospitalised as she’s forced to cancel tour date at last minute READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS The 32-year-old showbiz mogul announced the happy news whilst speaking at the Elle Women in Hollywood event on Monday. Accepting her gong as an influential woman, Gaga made the bold statement of her relationship status as she thanked her ‘fiancé Christian’ in front of the whole audience.

Not sure how we didn’t already guess, because hello to that rock on her hand…

And it’s fair to say Christian certainly has excellent taste in diamonds – having selected a phenomenal engagement ring reportedly worth over £300,000! The sparkler is believed to be a 6-7 carat pink sapphire surrounded by a diamond halo made up of 3-4 carat diamonds, and worth a cool $400,000 in American dollars. Not too shabby, Lady G. A diamond expert, the President of WP Diamonds Andrew Brown, told E! News: ‘Lady Gaga’s spectacular ring appears to be a 6-7 carat pink sapphire with a diamond halo totaling 3-4 carats. ‘This is likely a high quality, no heat treatment, pink sapphire. It looks like it may be a Padparadscha sapphire, in which case this ring would easily retail between $300,000 and $400,000.’

Gaga was first linked Christian, her talent agent whose high-powered clients also include Justin Bieber, Amber Heard and Miley Cyrus, in February 2017.

Speaking of her relationship with Christian, Gaga told Page Six: ‘The best part about being in love with someone is having them there to catch you if you fall.’