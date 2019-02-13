Such a cute couple!

Laura Whitmore appeared to be on cloud nine as she enjoyed a night out with her beau Iain Stirling in London yesterday.

The 33-year-old TV presenter couldn’t stop smiling as she cuddled up to the Scottish comedian at at 100 Wardour Street.

The pair were attending the exhibition of Blowout magazine photography, where guests sipped on Ramsbury Distillery gin and Bohemian Brand vodka cocktails throughout the night.

Iain, who is the voiceover for Love Island, looked equally as smitten as he marvelled at the photographs of his girlfriend – which were taken by Erica Bergsmeds.

Laura looked sensational as she arrived at the Soho venue wearing a grey checked blazer and matching suit trousers.

The blonde star flashed a hint of flesh thanks to her teeny tiny white crop top, and completed her look with a pair of white trainers.

Iain, 31, was also dressed in checks in the form of a tartan shirt, which he paired with black jeans and a khaki green jacket.

The funnyman is best-known for his hilarious commentary on ITV2 hit reality show Love Island.

Despite several couples leaving the villa as a pair last summer, there’s only one that remain together now – Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham.

And Iain believes the Love Island romances simply don’t work out because of their age.

‘They’re so young,’ he told Metro.co.uk. ‘I’d be the same – when I was 20… you’re not ready for a real relationship.’

Meanwhile, it seems that Iain’s relationship with Laura is going from strength to strength as the pair moved in together late last year.

Back in December, they gave a rare glimpse into their personal life as they shared a snap of them unloading their belongings into their new North London home.

A source close told The Sun at the time: ‘They haven’t been together too long but she wanted to buy a house. It’s their relationship getting more serious.

‘Because of their busy jobs they don’t get to spend a lot of time together but this will mean they will see a lot more of each other.

‘They are very steady as a couple and it is the natural next step,’ they added.