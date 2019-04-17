Looking good, Laura!

Laura Whitmore is currently enjoying a romantic holiday with her Love Island voiceover boyfriend Iain Stirling.

And during the Spring getaway, the telly presenter has taken to Instagram with an incredible new snap showing her relaxing in a hot tub.

The photo sees 33-year-old Laura sitting topless in the water with her hair tied back from her face and wearing nothing but a pair of red bikini bottoms.

Writing alongside the photo, the Irish star joked: ‘Until I get a towel I’m pretty much trapped in here.’

Obviously, it didn’t take fans long to comment on the snap, with one writing: ‘Stunningly beautiful 🔥🔥’

‘OMG🙈 this picture is so cool💯👧💜,’ said another, while a third added: ‘Looking good 😍😍😍’

This comes after Laura posted a string of videos of the incredible hotel she is staying in with 31-year-old beau Iain.

Taking her followers around the room, the pair have their own private balcony and incredible hot tub.

In another video, Laura can be seen trying to throw grapes into her other half’s mouth as he lies on the luxurious bed wearing just a robe.

Laura and Iain have been dating since summer 2017, and it looks like their relationship is hotting up as they’re thought to have moved in together.

An insider recently told The Sun: ‘They haven’t been together too long but she wanted to buy a house.

‘It’s their relationship getting more serious.

‘Because of their busy jobs they don’t get to spend a lot of time together but this will mean they will see a lot more of each other.

‘They are very steady as a couple and it is the natural next step.’

Seemingly confirming the news, the loved-up pair later shared what seemed to be pictures from their moving day on Instagram.

One showed them snapping a selfie inside a removal truck, while another saw them eating fish and chips alongside the caption: ‘The first supper.’ AW!