Has Lauren Goodger finally found her happy ending?

Despite Mark Wright slamming her online claiming ‘enough is enough’ following her constant references to their previous relationship, 26-year-old Lauren seems to be looking solely to the future.

Brushing off the war of words with her former fiancée, Lauren’s been too busy soaking up the sun with ex boyfriend Jake McLean to let Mark’s comments sink in.

Taking to Twitter to confirm their romantic reunion, Lauren thanked her tattooed hunk for the surprise romantic getaway before chucking in a couple of heart emoji’s for good measure.

https://twitter.com/LaurenGoodger/status/608944467106783232

A source close to Lauren has since revealed: ‘Lauren and Jake have been back together for a few weeks now. They have been on date nights in London and Essex, and things were heating up so much they decided to go on a last minute holiday.’

While it all seems to be going well so far, the pair have had their fair share of ups and downs.

During a boozy session in the Celebrity Big Brother house last year where Lauren admitted she was still in love with Jake, he simultaneously took to Twitter to brand her a ‘tramp’ and share a revealing bedroom picture of the former TOWIE star.

‘Ahhhh happy birthday to the biggest let down I no @LaurenGoodger,’ Jake wrote along side the semi-naked snap. ‘Keep it up girl your doing great #tramp.’

#Ouch

Let’s hope he treats you better this time round!

