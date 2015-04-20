Lauren Goodger is our body fitspiration: Just because you don’t have solid abs doesn’t mean you’re not working hard

Lauren Goodger is our new fave fitspiration

If there’s one woman in showbiz who’s inspiring out fitness regimes right now, it’s ex TOWIE star Lauren Goodger.

28-year-old Lauren began training hard in mid-March, after unflattering bikini pictures left her feeling ‘disgusted’. ‘I don’t want to me a fat failure anymore,’ she said.

And she’s already looking AMAZING after toning up and dropping the pounds. But the best thing about it? She’s being REALISTIC.

Forget crash diets and outrageous exercises, Lauren’s getting ‘fit not skinny’ the hard way: through regular exercise.

‘You can’t rush something you want to last forever,‘ she wrote on Instagram. ‘It’s long days but for the results I want… time and patience is everything‘

And she’s certainly putting these two things in. Lauren has regularly shared pictures of her working hard in the gym and gradually upping her exercises over the past month, along with inspiring quotes that make us want to instantly sprint to the nearest running track:

‘You are stronger than you think. Each day I’m in competition with the person I was yesterday, I’m my biggest challenge #nevergivingup‘

‘This is real blood sweat and tears! Training is hard! My feet bleeding even through my trainers. #hardcore #training #Noexcuse‘

In her latest fitness quote, Lauren discusses her realistic body aspirations:

‘Just because you don’t have solid abs, a giant firm butt or quad separation doesn’t mean you’re not working hard too. This post is for people who are busting their asses but their bodies don’t show it yet.‘

Well, we can certainly see your transformation, Lauren. And we’re not the only ones. Fans have been messaging the reality star on social media, thanking her for being such a body inspiration.

‘It’s when I get these messages daily, they make me smile because others are finding their own confidence and I like to reach out to others,’ Lauren responded to a fan. ‘We are all human and we all have our own different battles – I can relate to a lot and that’s because I’m human too #woman #real #love #girlTalk #growing #confidence #happy‘

Talk about fitspiration! Keep up the hard work, Goodger.

Kim Gregory