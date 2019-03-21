Wow!

Lauren Goodger almost suffered a wardrobe malfunction as she struggled to contain her curves in a very tiny bikini.

The former TOWIE star left little to the imagination as she posed in a swimming pool at the Five Palm Jumeirah hotel during a recent trip to Dubai.

Lauren, 32, barely covered her ample assets in a revealing strapless bikini top, which she paired with equally skimpy thong style bikini bottoms for her dip in the pool.

Sharing the risqué snap on Instagram after she returned to the UK, she captioned it: ‘They will never be you and that is your power 🔥.’

Fans rushed to compliment Lauren on her figure, with one commenting: ‘You look amazing😍. Love the sunglasses x.’

Another said: ‘Just so stunning and absolutely perfect in everyway, it’s just unreal @laurenrosegoodger x.’

A third gushed: ‘You look amazing @laurenrosegoodger you always do in all your pictures. Just simply beautiful xxx.’

While a fourth added: ‘U look amazing and Very hot Lauren but what else could we expect from u 🔥🔥🔥🔥.’

Her racy snap comes after she denied she is in a ‘sexual’ relationship with jailbird ex Joey Morrisson, after the pair were spotted outside her Essex home earlier this week.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Lauren said in a nonsensical rant: ‘For God sake! Please stop writing s***! You no f*** all about!

‘Me and Joey are actually good friends now and have been for a while…

‘It’s not sexual it’s more like family… I don’t regret him its more more time I am meaning! But I don’t need explain myself or my life choices.’

She added: ‘Also dare try and make up stuff – things I post aren’t a swipe at anyone. Also how can you label someone? I like post I’ll never post stuff to give you anything.’

Lauren dated Joey for two years while he was behind bars for a string of violent offences.