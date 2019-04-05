Lauren has bared all on Instagram

Lauren Goodger has shared details of her latest cosmetic procedure on social media, posting a video undergoing a bum toning treatment on Instagram.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star took to social media to show off the clip, where she can be seen receiving the Cryo Ball treatment.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Samantha Faiers hints Mark Wright and Lauren Goodger could REUNITE for 10 year TOWIE show: ‘It’s water under the bridge’

Filming over her shoulder, a beautician massages the strange looking tools over her bare bottom.

The procedure is used to lift saggy skin and reduce puffiness, with Lauren’s treatment costing around £70 per session.

The 32-year-old, who famously dated TOWIE boy Mark Wright, also went under the needle at the salon to receive a boost of B12, sharing an up close video of the injection, priced at £40 a shot.

The treatment, used by celebs such as Dani Dyer, 22, and Kerry Katona, 38, is said to provide the body with a hit of the essential vitamin, which is meant to help cell function as well as improve skin and hair health.

Lauren gave her review of the treatment, messaging the clinician to report an unexpected perk of the procedure, saying: ‘I feel good after that B12 I could see clearer,’ before adding: ‘Does it do anything for sight?’

The Essex native has previously used injectable beauty techniques, previously admitting to having lip fillers and Botox.

Lauren also revealed in the past that she has gone under the knife for a boob job and nose job.

The telly star claims that she likes to keep it looking natural though, telling Heat magazine: ‘I prefer the natural look. I don’t feel like I’ve had so much done to myself that I don’t still look like the girl next door.’

Words by Caitlin Elliott.