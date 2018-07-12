The star has been showing off her best assests

If there’s one thing we know about Lauren Goodger, it’s that she loves a good selfie.

And the former TOWIE star might have just given us her best shot yet as she posed up a storm in her house this week in nothing but lingerie.

Taking to Instagram, Lauren shared a snap which sees her laying on her sofa wearing a nude thong-style bodysuit and a pair of matching Louboutin heels. Because that’s how we all chill out on a Wednesday evening…

She captioned her photo: ‘These expensive, these is red bottoms These is bloody shoes…#today #atHome #shoot’.

But while her £500 heels have certainly caught our eye, Lauren’s followers seem to be more distracted by her INCRED bum, as one wrote: ‘That bum though I’m jealous you look fab xxx’.

‘I’m lost for words……..OMG!’, said another, while a third added: ‘Nice booty!’

The 31-year-old then followed up the pic with another Insta post this time showing off her amazing curves in a pink swimsuit and a pair of sparkly boots.

Lauren’s incredible display comes after she recently came under fire for seemingly enhancing her snaps with photoshop, but opening up about the rumours the reality star later told us that ‘it’s all about good lighting’.

Writing in her Now magazine column, she said: ‘Loads of people edit their pics – even the Kardashians, for God’s sake! I barely change them so I’m flattered that everyone seems to think I did.

‘Like I always say, it’s all about lighting and angles and I know how to pose!’ And this lady certainly knows how to pose…

Lauren has also laughed off claims that she’s gone under the knife to achieve her pert posterior, as she told us exactly how she gets that booty.

‘I love a squat! They’re amazing for the all-important bum and I do a lot of them on the TRX suspension system’, she wrote.

Now, excuse us while we go and renew our gym membership…