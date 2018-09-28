The TOWIE star is ready to move on

Lauren Goodger has made her name on reality shows such as The Only Way Is Essex and Celebrity Big Brother.

But it looks like the Essex lady has got her sights set on another reality show – this time with the aim of finding her Mr Right!

Yup, 32-year-old Lauren is reportedly keen to land a role on Celebrity First Dates, following her recent break up with jailbird es boyfriend Joey Morrisson.

‘Lauren would love to take part in Celebrity First Dates’, a source told The Sun.

‘She loves to watch the show and thinks it could be really good fun. Plus she might meet her perfect man so it’s a win-win situation.’

The special edition of the show has seen the likes of Sinitta and Jess Wright attempt to find The One on a blind date under the eye of maitre d Fred Sirieix and his team at Paternoster Chop House in London.

Unfortunately, it looks like we won’t being seeing Lauren get set up on a blind date anytime soon as a Channel 4 spokesperson has revealed to MailOnline that the reality star isn’t among the lineup for the new series as it’s already been filmed. Fingers crossed for next time!