Lauren has opened up about her cosmetic surgery

Lauren Goodger has now revealed she was left ‘looking like The Mask’ after getting fillers in her face last year.

The former TOWIE star hit the headlines when she was photographed with a very different jaw line back in September.

And after seeing the snaps, 32-year-old has now compared herself to Jim Carrey’s 1994 character, insisting she’ll never get the procedure again.

‘I had the filler in my jaw, at first I thought: “Wow!”but when I got papped – I’m not joking – I looked like The Mask,’ she said.

Writing in her new! magazine column, the reality star added: ‘Five days later I got it dissolved, I’d never get filler in my face again.’

Asked if she had her lips done, Lauren then explained: ‘I’m trying to leave them, to be honest.

‘I’ve left them for a while. I quite like the shape of them now.’

Despite her confession, CBB star Lauren hasn’t ruled out going under the knife again in the future, telling the magazine: ‘If I had kids I might get my boobs reduced.

‘I might get my nose checked, because I can’t breathe through it. Now it makes me snore and I can’t stand it. It’s so annoying.

‘I had an operation on it years ago, because I had an accident. I had a bit of a bump.’

This comes after Lauren opened up about her love life yesterday, insisting that she’d never love anyone as much as TOWIE ex Mark Wright.

When asked about her former long term relationship, she said: ‘I was so in love with him straight away. He was obsessed with me and I was obsessed with him..’

Mark, 32, has since moved on with wife Michelle Keegan, although that didn’t stop Lauren opening up about her sex life with the telly presenter.

‘Sex keeps you together as well, so we had the connection,’ she told new! magazine, before adding: ‘There’s no love like your first love.’