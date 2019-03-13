Lauren is not holding back...

Following lots of speculation around her love life, Lauren Goodger has now shared a very sassy message with her fans.

Taking to Instagram, the former TOWIE star has insisted what goes on in her private life is not up for discussion, and everyone should ‘mind their own f***ing business’. Eek!

The message reads: ‘am I single?? am I in a relationship? am I hoeing?? Find out on the next episode of mind ur f***ing business.’

Not stopping there, 32-year-old Lauren then went on an almighty Insta spree, posting a string of memes about being a ‘strong woman’.

One says: ‘experience taught her, hurt raised her, neither defined her’, while another echoes: ‘you’re a woman, use it; bring every man to his motherf***ing knees.’

Lauren broke up with her jailbird boyfriend Joey Morrison last summer after a turbulent romance and has kept quiet about her love-life ever since.

And after opening up to her followers, Lauren was flooded with support as she went on to share messages branding her ‘an inspiration to women’.

‘You are absolutely beautiful inside and out,’ one fan wrote to her, while a second gushed: ‘Hi you don’t know me I’m not famous but I think you are an inspiration to women x you are beautiful and natural and ooze femininity.’

A third follower went on to tell Lauren to ‘ignore the haters’, as they penned: ‘You are so beautiful inside and out so just thought I should remind you of that! You seem such a lovely person and I will always be a supporter of you!

‘Ignore the haters they are just jealous and have nothing better to do there are so many of us who think you are amazing!! So keep doing you, smashing it!!’

And it looks like all that positivity has got the Essex star thinking as she then went on to tease an exciting new project.

‘Decided I’m going to start something amazing,’ she said on Insta.

‘Something i’ve been thinking about for a year and tonight I’ve just decided I’m going to do it. Can’t wait to share with you and bring you in #watchthisspace.’

Well, we can’t WAIT to find out what Lauren has in store…