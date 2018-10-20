Katie Price checked into rehab last last month for PTSD

There’s no denying Katie Price has been through a lot in the past year.

As well as separating from her serial cheat husband Kieran Hayler, she also learned that her mother Amy Price – who has terminal lung condition idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis – hasn’t got ‘long’ left to live.

And last month, she finally checked into rehab for post-traumatic stress disorder, following months of wild partying, boozing and two relationships – first with personal trainer Kris Boyson, 29, and then with toyboy Alex Adderson, 25.

However last week, it was reported that the40-year-old ‘walked out’ out of the rehabilitation centre just 24 hours after being readmitted for a 28-day stint, and according to a source, her on/off ex Kris was there to pick her up.

Our columnist and Katie’s pal, former The Only Way Is Essex star Lauren Goodger, tells us she believes the former glamour model’s recent behaviour is a ‘cry for help.’

‘My poor mate Katie Price is having such a S**t time of it lately,’ she explained.

‘My heart breaks for her, especially jabbing to live it so publicly. I just hope she has some good people around her and that this new boyfriend is looking after her. She’s had such a tough few years, it’s bound to take its toll eventually.’

She added: ‘Kate is such a tough cookie, but you can’t be tough all the time. I feel like all of this is a cry for help from her. I just wish she could find an amazing man to sweep her up and take care of her and all her woes.

Nevertheless, Lauren, 32, believes the mum-of-five will be able to pick herself up, saying: ‘She’ll bounce back, though, she’s made of strong stuff.’

We hope so!