Lauren Goodger left very little to the imagination as she took to Instagram yet again to show off her body.

The former TOWIE star felt the need to flaunt her curves and cleavage after being accused of Photoshopping her social media posts.

Sharing several pictures and Boomerangs on her Instagram story, the 32-year-old gave fans a good look at her ample assets as well as her pert derrière.

In one clip, Lauren can be seen wearing just a pair of purple knickers and captioned it: ‘For the haters – my body has never really changed.’

In the next video, the reality TV star wears a pair of tight red leggings and a skimpy pink bra as she told her followers: ‘I have thick legs but have never really have had belly fat, I’m not skinny but I’m not fat – which why I can look bigger because of my legs in pics – you can’t edit vids – we all touch up a bit but not how yous make out – no photoshop!

She then added: ‘Also because I am c**p at it and don’t no how to do it!’

Another video sees Lauren show off her curvaceous figure in a black leather look swimsuit as she pouts up a storm for the camera.

Understandably, Lauren was met with many compliments from her 772,000 followers and she couldn’t resist sharing some screenshots of some.

‘Wow, the DMs today. Thank you for supporting me, means a lot,’ she told her fans.