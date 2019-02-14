Lauren is clearly enjoying her trip!

Lauren Goodger has wowed her Instagram followers with an incredible new underwear photo.

The former TOWIE star is celebrating Valentine’s Day by slipping into some gold lingerie in the a hotel corridor.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Lauren Goodger claims Liam Payne is ‘too much of a boy’ for Naomi Campbell as she asks if their romance ‘is a publicity stunt?’

Posing up a storm in the Five Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, 31-year-old Lauren paired her underwear with a matching gold lace kimono as she tied her hair back in a messy bun.

‘Happy Valentine’s Day you gorgeous lot,’ she simply captioned the sexy snap.

Obviously fans couldn’t wait to comment on the post, as one wrote: ‘Looking lovely here.’

‘You look amazing babe❤️,’ wrote a second, while a third added: ‘Wow insane 😍😍😍.’

This isn’t the only photo Lauren has shared while enjoying her sun-soaked trip across seas.

While chilling in her hotel room yesterday, the Essex babe took a quick snap which sees her lying on her bed in just a dressing gown with a towel on her head.

Alongside the photo, she wrote: ‘Sometimes its better to stay in bed 🥂’

Meanwhile a third snap sees the reality pro dressed up to the nines and ready for a night out wearing a tight knitted dress.

Lauren has been undergoing a body transformation over the past few months after hitting the gym hard and watching what she eats.

But despite rumours she’s undergone surgery on her bum, the star recently told us this is definitely not true.

‘I’m so flattered that everyone thinks I’ve had bum implants but, alas, it’s all mine,’ she said.

‘It’s weird, as some days my bum looks bigger than others. Also, I know how to pose to make it look extra peachy LOL. Some days it just looks different. Same with everything. It’s sad that people just assume I must have had surgery.’

The star added: ‘To be honest, when I lose weight it gets smaller and I’m embarking on a mega-fitness and weight-loss journey at the moment, so it will probably start shrinking. Then what will people say – I’ve had it deflated? LOL. I have thick thighs and a bum. That’s what my mama gave me!’