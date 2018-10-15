Someone's turned up the spice!

If there’s one thing Lauren Goodger knows how to do, it’s working Instagram with her regular sizzlin’ snaps.

The 32-year-old former TOWIE babe is always hitting up our feeds with her saucy posts, and this weekend was no different.

In fact, yesterday Lauren managed to drop jaws once again after taking to social media to post a video in a set of barely-there lingerie.

Taking to her Instagram story, the Essex lady showed off her perky bum in a pair of cheeky knickers held together with a ribbon band.

Keeping the accessories as minimal as possible (e.g: a simple black triangle bra and not much else), we think Lauren looks unreal.

Yup, you know what they say… if you’ve got it!

Lauren has been refreshingly open in the past about her decision to surgically enhance her assets – even going as far as to document some of them on social media.

Previously, the star shared her experiences with undergoing a nose job, boob job, liposuction and fillers – but her impressive booty is the result of weight training and ‘feeding her bum’.

The lovely lady took to Instagram recently to share a short clip, as she underwent a procedure to remove the fillers in her jaw after wanted to ‘soften her features’.

In a recent chat with CelebsNow, Lauren opened up about how being in a good place has allowed her to work her on her confidence.

‘I have good days and bad days, but I just feel like I’ve settled into my body. I’m not doing anything too extreme and I’m not putting pressure on myself’, she said.

‘I’ll always go to the gym, but it’s everything in moderation now’

Continuing, she added: ‘I feel really good about how I look right now and I think it’s a turning point.

We’re so glad to hear it, Lauren!