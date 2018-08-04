Now’s columnist looked happy and carefree as she partied at Faces

Lauren Goodger went back to her TOWIE roots last night as she partied with friends at Essex nightspot Faces.

The 31-year-old was letting her hair down after confirming her split from boyfriend Joey Morrison.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Lauren Goodger tells Now she’s NOT trying to copy Kim Kardashian as she reveals she hasn’t had bum lipo

Flashing her bronzed body, Now’s columnist wowed in a plunging vest top and tight leather skirt as she posed up a storm with pals.

Sharing a snap from their wild night on Instagram, Lauren wrote: ‘Girls just wanna have fun @natashamsandhu @facesnightclub.’

Fans were quick to compliment Lauren on her sexy look, with one writing: ‘You look so good in that black leather skirt. 10/10.’

Another said: ‘You always amaze me on pure beauty! Totally stunning.’ While a third added: ‘You look unreal babe!’

It comes after Lauren vowed to live life to fullest following her shock split from Joey after two years.

MORE: Lauren Goodger WOWS fans as she shows off incredible bikini body in new video

Breaking the news on social media, Lauren wrote: ‘Just feel like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders. 2 years waited loyal and faithful and wasted soooo much money! Now I’m about to live my life with all I’ve missed out on.’

And she’s not stopping at nights out in Essex, as Lauren added: ‘Looking for Marbella or Ibiza contacts asap need to book a girls holiday! It’s been longggg overdue! I’ve lost all my contacts. I’ve never been Ibiza, so where is the place to go?’

Lauren also seems to be using the free time to catch up with family, as she posted a video on her Instagram story showing sister Nicola driving them to the club and wrote: ‘Back with my sister.’