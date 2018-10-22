Lauren Goodger reveals plans to get married and have babies

The reality TV star is ready to settle down

She’s newly single after splitting from Joey Morrison last month, but despite her relationship status, Lauren Goodger has revealed plans to get married and start a family.

The 32-year-old took to Instagram to share the news, as she asked her fans to inbox her their burning questions.

During the question and answer session with her 700k followers, one fan asked: ‘You such a beautiful girl,are you looking to settle down or are you loving life atm.’

To which the former The Only Way Is Essex star replied: ‘I’ve been thinking today I can’t wait have a baby get some routine and married and happily ever after #chilled.’

The confession comes after Lauren was tipped for E4 dating show Celebs Go Dating.

And earlier this month, she revealed that she’d like to start dating again, but woudn’t be going for her usual ‘gangsta type.’

‘There’s been lots of talks about me going on Celebs Go Dating. I was actually meant to do it this year, but they thought I was in a relationship [with Joey Morrison],’ she explained in her weekly Now column.

‘But if I get another chance, I will do it because I’m 100 per cent single. I need a completely opposite guy to the ones I’ve dated in the past. They all love me but they become really obsessive and want to live this wannabe-gangsta life.

She added: ‘I really don’t want that anymore! I broke up with Joey months ago and he’s out of jail now full-time and I just think, “What a waste of time that was!”‘

But wile Lauren isn’t against signing up for a dating show in a bid to find to find her ‘dream man’ – who might look a little like Tom Hardy, as she admitted he’s her ‘celebrity crush’ – she has no plans to sign up for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

When asked by a fan if she’d consider the ITV show, she said: ‘I’d make fantastic tv but I’m cry the whole time.’

