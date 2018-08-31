The Essex star is living her best life

Lauren Goodger is one reality star who knows exactly how to pose on Instagram…

See what we mean? And now, the former TOWIE babe has given fans another sexy selfie as she took to social media in nothing but a bikini yesterday evening.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Showing off her amazing figure, the 31-year-old can be seen pouting in the mirror while holding up her bikini bottoms in the snap.

Using a sweet Snapchat filter, Lauren rested her arm on her boobs as her brown hair fell over her shoulders.

And obviously the telly star’s 789k followers couldn’t wait to comment on the sexy snap, as one wrote: ‘You look amazing, so beautiful 😍🔥👌🏼’.

More: Celebrity Big Brother 2018: Lauren Goodger reveals why she’ll be watching Dan Osborne ‘like a hawk’

‘I’d marry you 🔥🔥’, said another, while a third added: ‘Wow absolutely beautiful’.

And a fourth agreed: ‘This is a whole new Lauren. More confident and lean 🍑🍑💖💖’.

And it looks like the photo was taken before Lauren headed out for a wild night on the town for her pals birthday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the party girl shared a load of pics enjoying a few drinks before posing up a storm with the girls.

This comes after the CBB star revealed she’s embarked on a new, healthy lifestyle after splitting with her jailbird boyfriend Joey Morrisson.

The pair faced a messy split in July this year with Lauren Tweeting at the time: ‘Just feel like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders!!!! 2 years waited loyal and faithful and wasted soooo much money!!’

‘Now I am about to live my life with all I’ve missed out on!!!! I’ve been hurt but nothing or no one will take away my sparkle’.

And it looks like the Essex babe is enjoying focussing on herself, telling OK! magazine: ‘I feel very cleansed, very healthy and very body confident… I feel powerful and my skin is tanned and glowing the whites in my eyes are sparkling!’.

Good on you!