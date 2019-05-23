Ther former TOWIE shocked fans with her latest look

Fans are begging Lauren Goodger to stop all her cosmetic surgery after she was snapped at Marnie Simpson’s gender reveal party looking almost unrecognisable.

The former TOWIE star, who has been experimenting with procedures since she shot to fame on the reality TV show nine years ago, was out with Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry, 23, when she shared the shocking images.

In the picture, Lauren, 32, can be seen pouting in a plunging black top but it is her extremely plumped lips and overly sculpted cheeks that fans were drawn to.

One follower just said: ‘duck lips’ and a ‘blown up mess’ while another said she should be demanding a refund from her doctor.

But more empathetic fans said they were saddened by her appearance.

One posted: ‘You are beautiful, you was before surgery.

‘You can do whatever makes you happy but don’t change your image to the extent of being unrecognisable. Imperfections make us unique.

‘You have the most beautiful eyes, a lovely figure, embrace what you’ve naturally been blessed with.

‘No need to conform to fit in.’

Another added: ‘I hope once u get help you realise life isn’t about plastic surgery and that is a quick fix that has temporary happiness.

‘True happiness and self worth comes from within.’

Recently Lauren had her braces removed, that she had been wearing to straighten her teeth.

She has never hidden her love for cosmetic enhancement either.

Lauren had a nose job soon after TOWIE launched after an accident and has increased her boob size from a D cup to an E cup.

She has also had implants in her bum.

Lauren recently admitted she would have further rhinoplasty and another boob job if she had children.

She is currently single but was dating jailbird Joey Morrisson.

He’s been behind bars since 2008 for crimes including kidnap, blackmail and ABH.

Lauren dumped him late last year after she found out he had been sending topless pictures to admirers from his prison cell.