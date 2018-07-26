The Essex gal has been at it again

If there’s one thing we know about Lauren Goodger, it’s that she absolutely loves an Instagram selfie.

Whether she’s out for dinner, drinking with her mates or just chilling at home – we can guarantee this TOWIE lady is going to post a picture of it.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

And low and behold, 31-year-old Lauren was back at it again on Wednesday when she stripped down into her bikini for a sexy video.

Showing off the results of all her hard work in the gym, the telly star can be seen twisting from side to side in front of the mirror as she pulls up her swimwear around her hips.

‘Need a holiday #vid #noed #body #fitness #women #holiday #sun #shoot #happy #confidence,’ she wrote next to the photo.

More: Lauren Goodger says she’s NOT trying to copy Kim Kardashian and reveals she hasn’t had ‘bum lipo’

And Lauren’s 792k followers couldn’t wait to comment on the clip, as one wrote: ‘Wow Figure to die for beautiful’, while another agreed: ‘It’s looking like the hard work is showing’.

While a third added: ‘Oh My God. Perfection. On Fire’.

This comes after Lauren shared another snap on Tuesday, this time posing up a storm from the shower in her house.

The CBB star highlighted her toned stomach in black underwear while giving the camera her infamous pout.

Morning ….❣️ A post shared by Lauren Goodger (@laurenrosegoodger) on Jul 24, 2018 at 2:34am PDT

Meanwhile, in her latest Now column, Lauren opened up to us about surgery rumours insisting that she’s definitely not had liposuction on her bum.

‘One article misreported that I’ve had lipo on my bum to smooth it out!?’, she said. ‘That’s the first I’ve heard of it! The only lipo I’ve had was sculpting around my waist, because I had stubborn areas there.

‘Of course a smaller waist can make a bum look bigger but I definitely wouldn’t have any lipo on my bum – I love it big!’