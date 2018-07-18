This lady just keeps getting hotter and hotter!

If theres one lady who knows how to flaunt her stuff, its the lovely Lauren Goodger.

And heck does the Essex lady know how to work what her mumma gave her in style – just one look at Lauren’s Instagram will tell you that!

Lately, Lauren has been sharing all manner of snaps with her followers – causing many to reach out to the 31-year-old former TOWIE babe with kind words for her pretty epic transformation.

In fact, just last night, Lauren had shared a very cheeky post onto social media – in which she dared to bare her pretty amazing bum in a revealing thong bodysuit.

Lauren has captioned the jaw dropping post with a causal ‘oh well’… because, ya’know, no biggie.

Oh well… 📸 @thirteenprxductions

Fans have been quick to comment on the snap, with replies reading messages such as ‘YES GIRL’, ‘Stunning Lauren’ and ‘#bodygoals’. People of Instagram, we totally agree.

Following this up, Lauren has also shared a snap of herself posing in a classic LBD whilst sipping on on a cocktail – which is basically our ideal Friday night.

Fans have commented messages such as ‘Looking incredible’, ‘Always unreal‘ and ‘Since the towie days you have changed so much and into a proper lady. Well done xx’.

Over the weekend, Lauren had taken to Instagram to share a snap of herself enjoying some down time off – which she had captioned: ‘Good morning Saturday… Chilled Weekend Vibes’.

The Essex babe had also followed this up with a snap of herself wearing nothing but a pink swimsuit and thigh high sparkly boots – which she captioned ‘These boots were made for walking’.

Fans were quick to comment on Lauren’s booty snap (see what we did there?!), with replies reading things such as ‘You look amazing, the best you ever have. Lots of love x’ and ‘you look so amazing at the moment…literally goals’.

Recently, Lauren had revealed to Ok! magazine that she is feeling very happy in her own skin currently – and rightly so!

Lauren shares, ‘I feel very cleansed, very healthy and very body confident… I feel powerful and my skin is tanned and glowing the whites in my eyes are sparkling!’.

We love Lauren’s dose of body confidence!