When she’s not busy being the Queen of TOWIE, the full-time babe is running her luxe hair extensions company Hair Rehab London.

Thankfully, Lauren managed to take some time out of her hectic schedule to squeeze in an exclusive chat with CelebsNow…

Weighing up Kady McDermott‘s recent arrival on the show, original cast member Lauren defended the former Love Islander against the harsh criticism she’s received.

‘I think bringing Kady on was a great idea,’ the 36-year-old shared.

Addressing Kady’s relationship with co-star Myles Barnett, Lauren explained: ‘You can go on Instagram story and see that Kady and Myles are together every day, so if she’s not on the show I think it would be weird.’

Speaking of the drama with Myles’ ex Courtney Green, Lauren added: ‘I think the problem is Myles isn’t overly popular with viewers because of what happened with Courtney.

‘Courtney’s very liked by viewers so I think because Myles was involved with bringing Kady on, that’s why the viewers reacted.’

Lauren then added: ‘Unfortunately that is TOWIE, you have to give everything. You can’t pick and choose what you’re going to give to the show.’

Opening up about her experience with ‘nasty’ trolling, Lauren revealed it can be difficult for new cast members to adjust to the scrutiny of reality TV.

She explained: ‘When someone new comes on, I’ll always try and find a moment just to see if they’re okay how they’re finding it and I’ll always say, “don’t take it seriously”.’

‘Obviously give your real self, but don’t take all the outside stuff too seriously. Especially things like trolling… we’ve been on TOWIE so long that we don’t even care anymore.

‘But when all of a sudden you have people criticising the way you look, the way you speak, the way you act… I think it’s really a lot to take in.

‘Especially for the girls. I don’t think the boys get it as much, but it just tends to be a bit more nasty towards the girls.’

