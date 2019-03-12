Looking good!

Reality TV stars Jessica Wright and Olivia Attwood braved the cold and windy weather today to attend the 50th annual Television and Radio Industries (TRIC) Awards.

The pair clearly weren’t phased by the wet weather, as they took to the red carpet at London’s Grosvenor House baring their tanned, toned legs.

Former TOWIE star Jess, 33, opted for a beautifully striking red split-skirt dress, which featured a daring thigh-high split.

The pretty brunette teamed the bright garment with a pair of nude strappy heels and wore her hair slicked back into a ponytail.

Meanwhile, former Love Island contestant Olivia looked super chic in a pair of light blue checked tailored shorts, which she teamed with a matching blazer.

Liv, 27, wore a black slogan tee underneath and accentuated her height with a pair of black stilettos.

The blonde TV star completed her daytime look by styling her Barbie-esque locks into a cute half up-half down do.

Olivia, who is currently dating Blackburn Rovers footballer Bradley Dack, 25, sparked pregnancy rumours last week when fans noticed her boobs were looking ‘a lot fuller’.

One fan wrote: ‘Are you pregnant?’ while another simply declared: ‘She’s preggers.’

Some followers were quick to defend Liv, though, with one supporter writing: ‘I can’t believe girls are actually commenting asking whether she is pregnant. Should know better can be a knock to her confidence if she’s not. She looks beaut.’

Olivia later responded to the speculation, after a fan asked: ‘Are you pregnant? Just seen a comment under your picture, just curious.’

Displaying her ever-cheeky sense of humour, she replied: ‘I mean, thanks to you guys and @makeupbymikey, I will say I’m now paranoid as f***.

Olivia and Jessica were also joined by the likes of Emily Atack, Frankie Bridge and Ola Jordan at the TRIC Awards today.

Words by Caitlin Elliott.