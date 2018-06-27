The Little Mix star has posted the SWEETEST thing

Holding down a relationship when you spend most of you time performing as 1/4 of the world’s most famous girl band can’t be easy. But Little Mix lady Leigh-Anne Pinnock has proved distance is no object as she’s stronger than ever with her boyfriend Andre Gray.

These two struck up a relationship all the way back in Summer 2016 but only confirmed their romance in December the same year after Leigh-Anne was spotted sitting on the Burnley footballer’s lap during a night out.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

And showing that she’s totally besotted with her boyfriend, the Shout Out To My Ex singer has shared an adorable message with Andre to celebrate his 27th birthday this week.

Taking to Instagram, 26-year-old Leigh-Anne posted a series of adorable snaps including one which sees the couple cuddling up on holiday, two cosy selfies of them chilling on the sofa, as well as a photo of the Little Mix star with her legs wrapped around her BF after he surprised her last year.

‘It’s been 2 years and I still look at you with the same love and awe if not more..’, she wrote next to the sweet pics.

More: Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock pokes fun at boyfriend Andre Gray as they enjoy ANOTHER romantic holiday together

Opening up about their relationship, Leigh-Anne continued: ‘We’ve had the most amount of ups, and a couple downs.. all that i believe has made us stronger.. you are honestly the best thing to ever happen to me.’

Before adding: ‘I love you so bloody much and I cannot wait for our next chapter and to spend the rest of my life with you! Happy birthday my bubba’.

Obviously, it didn’t take long for those loyal Little Mix fans to go completely crazy over the adorable message, as one wrote: ‘That’s some kind of goals I wished I have! Love both of you very much’.

‘You guys are the cutest‘, said another, while BFF Perrie Edwards added: ‘Love love LOVE you both!’.

And it looks like Leigh-Anne and her other half celebrated Andre’s big day in style as the pair hit the town on Tuesday night.

In a video shared by the LM lady from their night out, the footie star can be seen busting his best moves on the dancefloor while wearing a pink fluffy hat.

‘One of the best things he’s done #dead’, an amused Leigh-Anne wrote on the video, along with some crying laughing emojis.

Happy Birthday, Andre!