We are SO jealous

As one quarter of the most famous girlband in the world, it’s only right that Leigh-Anne Pinnock has a birthday to remember.

And that’s exactly what she got, as the Little Mix lady was well and truly spoilt by boyfriend Andre Gray yesterday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 27-year-old gave a glimpse into how the loved-up couple spent their evening, as she snapped her footie star boyfriend on the way to a surprise date spot.

Showing off her swanky ride for the evening, Leigh-Anne filmed her beau in the back of a car next to the caption: ‘Eeeek where are we going.’

But while the X Factor star hasn’t yet let slip where Watford player Andre took her on her big day, it looks like the surprises didn’t end there as she then showed off the amazing gift he bought her.

Filming a clip from the new home she shares with her BF, Leigh-Anne zoomed in on an amazing (and VERY expensive-looking) Grand Piano in her hallway with a giant bow on the top and surrounded by balloons.

While Andre admired his thoughtful present, Leigh-Anne can be heard begging her other half to try out the instrument, as she asks: ‘Play Titanic, you said you could!’ Cute, or what?

But it looks like Andre isn’t the only one spoiling the popstar, as her pals also treated her to probably the best birthday cake we’ve ever seen.

Taking to Insta again, Leigh-Anne revealed an extremely lifelike model of herself complete with lipgloss and hoop earrings!

And it looks like bandmate Jade Thirlwall was also impressed as she went on to give the infamous ‘Paul Hollywood handshake’ for the incredible cake.

In a clip shared online, the 25-year-old can be seen mimicking Bake Off judge Paul while congratulating their pal on his handy work.

Meanwhile, Jade also shared a sweet photo next to her BFF wishing her a happy birthday.

Next to the snap – which sees them sweetly laughing together – the singer wrote: ‘yes I posted this last year too for Leigh’s birthday but I honestly don’t think I’ll ever find a lovelier picture of the two of us ✨ and I’ve changed it to b+w so it’s technically different now. I love you @leighannepinnock ♥’

Jesy Nelson was also quick to send a cute message to her Little Mix pal as she shared an equally adorable photo of the pair of them.

‘Happy birthday to the kindest, sweetest soul I’ve ever met I will always have your back. I love you @leighannepinnock,’ she wrote alongside it.

Happy birthday, Leigh-Anne!