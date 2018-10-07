Our hearts have officially melted!

Leigh-Anne Pinnock‘s boyfriend Andre Gray has earned himself some serious brownie points after organising something special for his girlfriend’s birthday.

The Little Mix lady turned 27 on Thursday and Andre was on hand to make sure she had the best day ever as he whisked her to the Shard for a dinner to remember.

Taking to Instagram, Leigh-Anne shared a clip from the romantic evening as all her closest friends and family surprised her.

The video shows the popstar walking into the swanky London restaurant as her pals begin to sing ‘Happy Birthday’. And clearly overwhelmed by the sweet gesture, Leigh-Anne then breaks down in tears before rushing over to hug her 27-year-old boyfriend.

How sweet is that? Another snap also shows the pair’s home decked out with flashing balloons next to a brand new Grand piano.

While a third shot sees the loved-up couple cuddling together for a sweet selfie, which Leigh-Anne captioned: ‘The most special birthday.. I love you so much, just want this moment for life.’

And fans couldn’t wait to comment on the sweet snaps, as one gushed: ‘Ur the luckiest girl,’ and a second said: ‘I’m literally crying this is so so cute.’

While a third added: ‘I hope u had the best day Queen! 😍.’

This comes after the X Factor star revealed she was feeling ’empowered, strong and confident’ on her 27th birthday by uploading a smokin’ hot selfie.

From the set of Little Mix’s brand new music video – which is due to drop next week – Leigh-Anne can be seen posing up a storm in a black veil as she pouted for the camera.

And her bandmates Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall were also quick to wish their best pal a Happy Birthday as they all took to Instagram with sweet messages.

Jade’s read: ‘Yes I posted this last year too for Leigh’s birthday but I honestly don’t think I’ll ever find a lovelier picture of the two of us ✨ and I’ve changed it to b+w so it’s technically different now. I love you @leighannepinnock ♥.’

AW! Here’s to another great year.