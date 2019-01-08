WOW!

In case you missed it, Leigh-Anne Pinnock is currently on holiday in Jamaica living her best life. Nope, not jealous one bit.

After a jam-packed 2018 – with the release of Little Mix’s fifth album – the 27-year-old jetted off the the Caribbean to visit her family.

And while we’re pretty miffed Leigh-Anne hasn’t offered to take us with her, she has shared a couple of incredible new beach shots to distract us from the winter chill back in Blighty.

In the first snap, the singer showed off her incredible curves in a black thong bikini while sipping a pineapple cocktail.

Going makeup free for the snap, Leigh-Anne is wearing her hair in loose waves as she’s surrounded by a dreamy white beach and crystal clear waters.

Not done there, the LM lady then gave fans another glimpse of her gym-honed figure as she posed against a hut while gazing out to sea.

Showing off her toned abs, Leigh-Anne simply added a chocolate bar emoji to the sexy snap.

Cue thousands of excited comments from her 4.4million followers…

‘Ahhhhhhh perfection 😭😭🙈🙈🙈❤🙏🙏😍😍,’ one wrote, and a second agreed: ‘So beautiful omg.’

A third then commented: ‘😍😍 Oh my gosh I can’t,’ while a fourth simply added: ‘Slayyy girl😍🔥.’

This comes after Leigh-Anne also wowed us all yesterday with another incredible bikini snap while wading through the sea.

Right, where’s our passports?!

Meanwhile, Leigh-Anne and her bandmates Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson recently opened up about the recording of latest album LM5.

Discussing how a little bit of alcohol helped with their lyrics, Jade, 26, explained to The Guardian: ‘It definitely helped, and gave me the courage to sing about things I might have been scared to touch on before.’