Oh, you two!

Often busy doing Little Mix things, like dominating the world with girl power, Leigh-Anne Pinnock managed to take some rare time out of her hectic schedule to share a sweet video yesterday.

The 27-year-old pop babe has been tied up with all things Little Mix, as the famous foursome promote their fifth studio album LM5.

With just weeks until the album drops, Leigh-Anne enjoyed some romantic downtime with her beau Andre Gray – capturing the sweet moment for Instagram followers.

Posting on her story, Leigh-Anne’s footballer boyfriend of two years snuggles up to her pup – which she captioned: ‘This melts my heart… sometimes I don’t know what I’d do without my little family.’

She then added: ‘I f**king love you @andregray_’

The lovely Little Mix lady has been dating her 27-year-old beau since 2016, after the pair confirmed their romance with a Snapchat video of them cosying up in a nightclub.

She paid tribute to him in June for his birthday, declaring her love for the footie star on Instagram: ‘It’s been 2 years and I still look at you with the same love and awe if not more.

‘We’ve had the most amount of ups, and a couple downs.. all that I believe has made us stronger.

‘You are honestly the best thing to ever happen to me, I love you so b****y much and I cannot wait for our next chapter and to spend the rest of my life with you!’

Returning the favour later in the year, the couple then celebrated Leigh-Anne’s birthday with a swanky bash for close friends and family.

Sharing some snaps from the affair, the star said: ‘The most special birthday.. I love you so much, just want this moment for life ❤’

Aren’t they just the sweetest?!