Oh dear...

Leigh-Anne Pinnock might be one quarter of the most famous girlband on the planet, but it turns out even A-Listers have bad days.

Yup, the Little Mix lady caught a touch of that Monday feeling yesterday when she arrived home to find her adorable pooch had completely ruined one of her high heels.

Sharing the hilarious moment on Instagram, 26-year-old Leigh-Anne posted a video as she walked through her kitchen to find her shoe had been half eaten by the cheeky pup.

Gasping from behind the camera, the popstar can be heard saying: ‘What have you done?! Oh my god!’ while boyfriend Andre Gray stood sheepishly nearby.

We don’t even think superglue can save that…

Luckily, it looks like Leigh-Anne didn’t hold a grudge as she also shared an adorable snap of her pup and her footie star boyfriend cuddled up in bed.

As the pair looked into each other’s eyes, she simple wrote: ‘Dreams’ along with a heart emoji. Cute or what?

Meanwhile, it looks like Leigh-Anne and her other half are settling into their new home nicely after they announced they were moving in together last month.

The Shout Out To My Ex singer was forced to deny she had got engaged to Watford star Andre, after a video emerged online showing the pair’s family giving an emotional speech at a party.

But it turns out the famous pair were actually celebrating another huge milestone, with Leigh-Anne sharing a cute message for her boyfriend to mark the big relationship step.

Along with a video dancing with 27-year-old Andre, she wrote: ‘First I want to start by saying thank you to everyone that braved the rain and came down to support me and Andre.. we had the BEST night! 🏠❤😍❤’

Aw, congrats guys! We suggest investing in a chew-proof shoe rack for the new place.