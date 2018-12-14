The girls are set to perform on Graham Norton tonight

The Little Mix girls are living their best lives at the moment what with the release of their new album and general slaying over on social media.

And Jesy Nelson has proved why we love the girls so much after she shared an extra sassy new snap yesterday.

Taking to Instagram, the 27-year-old can be seen posing in a netted top and black bra tucked into a pair of red PVC trousers as she hung out backstage at The Graham Norton show.

Giving the camera her best pout, Jesy has her long hair styled in loose waves and a heavy smokey eye make up look.

Meanwhile, bandmates Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards are also posing up a storm in the incredible photo.

Geordie star Jade, 24, is wearing a tiger print blouse, as she places her hand above her head.

Braving the December chill, 27-year-old Leigh-Anne is turning up the heat in a bra top matched with a snakeskin blazer and trousers.

And Perrie, 25, looks just as glamorous as ever in a strapless orange top and leather trousers.

Obviously, fans of the stars couldn’t wait to comment on the photo as one wrote: ‘My favourite squad😍😍😍😍’

‘You guys are too hot 🔥🔥🔥🔥,’ wrote another, while a third added: ‘Absolute goals right there, love Perries style🔥🙌💛’

The girls will appear on BBC’s Graham Norton Show – which is due to air this Friday – alongside other celeb guests, Jason Momoa, Dame Darcey Bussell and Bill Bailey.

As well as having a chat about their album LM5, the girls also performed new single Think About Us – and looked AMAZING!

Meanwhile, following a load of criticism over their ‘sexy’ outfits in recent weeks, the girls revealed what they really think about the haters.

Jesy said at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball: ‘If you’ve got nothing nice to say then bore off because we embrace every single bit of our bodies.

‘That’s what being a woman is about – being confident.’

Keep slayin’ ladies!