This is pretty adorable

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and her boyfriend Andre Gray aren’t afraid of a little PDA. In fact, the pair often treat followers to loved-up snaps of each other on social media a bit like this…

But Little Mix lady Leigh-Anne has definitely outdone herself with her latest Instagram post as she shared a very cheeky snap with her football player beau today.

In the photo, the 26-year-old can be seen grabbing Andre and pulling him in for a passionate kiss on the dance floor.

Clearly unfazed by any onlookers around them, the X Factor star wrapped her arm around her BF’s head and tucked her hand into his jacket.

Next to the sweet photo – which was taken at a family party last month – Leigh-Anne joked: ‘Just a little finger monkey who never lets go’.

Meanwhile, the snap comes after the Shout Out To My Ex singer was forced to deny she had got engaged to Watford star Andre.

Speculation started when a video emerged online showing Andre, 27, breaking down in tears as his mum gave a moving speech during a family party.

Fan account @graynnock2 posted the clip showing Andre’s mum telling him: ‘I can honestly say I’ve been in tears tonight, because you two make me so proud. Andre – you do this for you. I swear to god, I can’t wait to see the wedding.’

This led to cheers from family and friends whilst the happy couple – who have been dating for two years – both seemed to tear up.

Leigh-Anne’s mum Debbie then got on the mic in a separate video, saying: ‘Andre, you’re going to make Leigh-Anne the happiest… Well done, so proud of you.’ before Andre’s mum added: ‘Leigh-Anne, welcome to the family.’

Pretty damning evidence of an upcoming Little Mix wedding, right?

Unfortunately, it turns out the famous pair were actually celebrating the fact that they’ve moved in together, with Leigh-Anne sharing a cute message for her other half to mark the big relationship step.

Along with a video dancing with her boyfriend, she wrote: ‘First I want to start by saying thank you to everyone that braved the rain and came down to support me and Andre.. we had the BEST night! 😬🤗

‘To my baby I love you more than life.. I can’t even put it into words, you are so special and I’m so proud of us 🏠❤😍❤’

OKAY, our hearts have officially melted.